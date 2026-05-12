5 Common Wi-Fi Mistakes Far Too Many People Make

Wi-Fi's pretty sensitive to its environment. So sensitive that the tech nerds have figured out how to use it to detect movement in your house. Knowing that's possible, it's easy to see why a weak or intermittent Wi-Fi signal is such a common issue. It needs to be shouted from the rooftops until all have heard that where you put your Wi-Fi router makes all the difference in the world.

Every house is different, of course, and you may be limited by where the fiber-optic and Ethernet plugs are located. Generally speaking, we'd recommend giving your router a home closest to where the majority of internet traffic happens — living room, bedrooms, home office — and position it as high up as possible for a good signal. Resist the temptation as much as you can to hide the router from sight right next to an appliance, like your TV. And perhaps most importantly, don't trap your router inside heavy wooden furniture or surround it by decorations, as they can absorb and weaken the signal. While choosing the final location, be aware that your house is full of things you'd never have imagined could disrupt the connection, such as microwaves, mirrors, and TVs.

Also, don't forget that your walls and the floor heavily impact signal strength. If you're wondering why the Wi-Fi signal is so weak, even on the floor directly above it, that's possibly the reason. Think of it almost like an air traffic control tower that needs a good vantage point, a good line of sight, and minimal obstructions to see the devices it wants to talk to.