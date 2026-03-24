Over 14,000 Routers Were Hijacked In Malicious Global Cyberattack

More than 14,000 routers have been compromised in one of 2026's most widespread cyberattacks so far. Mostly targeting Asus routers, the malware known as KadNap is taking devices and turning them into a botnet for large-scale attacks. Worse, the threat has no end in sight. Cybersecurity experts say KadNap is totally decentralized, so it's hard to detect and even harder to stop. Instead of one central command center, the activity's being split up over all 14,000+ devices. This peer-to-peer setup also lets the botnet blend into normal internet traffic. That way, any malicious activity just looks like routine browsing behavior.

The KadNap campaign was first uncovered in a report by Lumen's Black Lotus Labs. The majority of the infected devices are located in the United States, but there are plenty of others scattered across Europe, Brazil, Russia, Australia, and parts of Asia, as well.