What Exactly Does The Reset Button On A Router Do? Here's When To Use It

The thing about routers is that they're mostly a set-and-forget type of device. Once you finish configuring your Wi-Fi and basic settings, you typically won't be touching the router again — unless, of course, it's to fix an internet issue. Because you'll rarely check the device after setup, it's easy to overlook some of its practical physical features.

For one, you're probably not using the USB ports on your router at all. These can come in handy for sharing files, charging small electronics, and even transforming your printer into a wireless model. Then, there's the WPS button that helps quickly connect new devices to the network without needing to enter the password.

Another useful function on your router is the reset button, usually located at the back. The router's reset button permanently deletes your current configurations and returns them to factory defaults. Reset is entirely different from reboot, though. While a reboot only turns your router off and on again, a reset restores the device to its original state before you initially set it up. But why would you even need the reset button, and how do you use it?