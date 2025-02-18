6 Ways To Use Your Router's USB Port

One of the most underrated (and often overlooked) features of modern routers is the USB port, but it's not just a design quirk. That little slot can unlock a surprising range of possibilities.

Gone are the days when routers were boring little boxes we stuck in a corner and forgot about until the Wi-Fi started acting up. With a USB port on your router, you can create a file-sharing hub, turn an old printer into a wireless one, power small gadgets, and even set up a backup internet connection. It's a simple but efficient way to level up your home network without splurging on extra gadgets.

Keep in mind, though, that not all USB-equipped routers are created equal. The features available will vary depending on the manufacturer and model. Some models may unlock even fancier tricks when paired with custom firmware like DD-WRT or OpenWrt (if you dare to tinker), but you must proceed with caution. Experimenting with firmware can brick your router. Make sure to check your router's documentation to see which USB features are supported.