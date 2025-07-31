How Often Should You Change Your Passwords? Here's What Security Experts Say

Passwords are usually the first, and sometimes only, line of defense against online security breaches. Unfortunately, even a strong password can still leave you vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. That's why it's crucial you make your passwords difficult to crack by doing things like enabling two-factor authentication and setting up passkeys.

Many assume that changing passwords frequently makes your account more secure. However, according to experts, that's just a myth. Dr. Jennifer Golbeck, a computer scientist and an associate professor at the University of Maryland, told AFP that changing passwords regularly might not be such a great idea after all, because people just end up using the same credentials over and over, only changing one number or letter.

So, how often should you change your passwords? The answer is not one-size-fits-all. It depends on several factors, such as whether you've ever been hacked, how strong your password is, and whether you're using a password manager. However, when it comes to cybersecurity, Dr. Jennifer Golbeck agrees that the most effective strategy is creating one strong, unique password per account and changing it only if there's evidence of compromise.