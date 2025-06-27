Your More Complicated Passwords Might Be Vulnerable

In an age of hacking, data harvesting, and online scams of all shapes and sizes, safety and security on the web are incredibly important. Therefore, taking the necessary steps to keep yourself in a good place on the internet should be a top priority, regardless of your usage habits. Utilizing one of the many free anti-virus programs out there, setting up two-factor authentication, and being mindful of the websites and links you visit are key — as is making sure your passwords for everything from emails and bank accounts to streaming profiles are as hard to crack as possible.

All in all, crafting a perfect, unbreakable password isn't an exact science. Still, there are some things to know and misconceptions to consider when cooking up a new password. For example, while it might seem like a good idea, putting together a complicated, lengthy password in the name of security isn't always wise. The more complex it is, the more likely you are to write it down, either digitally or physically, to remember it. According to the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology, this can leave you vulnerable to a breach, as malicious parties could obtain these written reminders and access whatever you want to keep private.

So, if a long, complicated, and hard-to-remember password isn't the right approach, what is the key to creating a strong one? Here are some tips you should keep in mind when making up passwords from here on out.