Don't Throw Out Your Old Wi-Fi Router - Use It This Way Instead

Upgrading to a faster router is always a good idea, but that doesn't mean your old router has to go to waste. There are several ways to repurpose an old router, such as turning it into a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) or using it to make a wired printer wireless. However, if you often struggle with weak Wi-Fi signals in certain parts of your house or office, you can use your old Wi-Fi router to function as a Wi-Fi extender.

Even if you have one of the best routers, there will always be spots where the signal is weak or nonexistent. In such cases, turning your old router into a Wi-Fi extender can be a cost-effective solution. This can also be useful if you have a porch or backyard and want to extend your Wi-Fi range to those outdoor areas. The way a Wi-Fi extender works is quite simple: you place it roughly halfway between your main router and the area with a poor signal. The extender picks up the signal from your main router and rebroadcasts it, thereby extending the Wi-Fi range.

There are a couple of ways to set up your old router as a Wi-Fi extender. You can either connect your secondary router to the main one using a wired Ethernet connection or you can enable Repeater Mode to extend the signal wirelessly. Below, we'll guide you through the steps for both methods.

