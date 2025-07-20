Yes, Wi-Fi Routers Can Detect Movement In Your House - Here's How

There's a good chance the same Wi-Fi router beaming Netflix to your living room is also capable of something far more surprising, like detecting your movement. When you walk around the kitchen, change your sleep position, or simply breathe, there are tiny disruptions in wireless signals that can be tracked with surprising accuracy. All of it sounds a bit overwhelming, but this tech is very real, and it's already quietly making its way into our lives through smart home devices from ISPs and chipmakers.

Your Wi-Fi router knows you are near and senses your tiniest movements by analyzing how electromagnetic waves ripple and scatter when they interact with moving objects. Unlike cameras or microphones, these sensors don't collect visual or audio data. Instead, they detect presence, motion, and even heartbeats using changes in signal strength. In 2015, a team from MIT demonstrated this in a fall-detection prototype that was shown to President Obama because of the promise the technology held. Today, startups like Xandar Kardian are designing this tech for health care, while Comcast's Xfinity Wi-Fi Motion focuses on home motion detection.