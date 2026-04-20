Do You Need To Replace A Router That No Longer Gets Updates?

If you're like most people, you probably don't think much about your wireless Internet router until the Wi-Fi goes out. According to data from Parks Associates, 71% of households that are subscribed to home internet use the routers provided by their internet service provider (ISP). It's a set-and-forget device for the average user, and that's not a bad thing — no one wants to tinker with their router more than necessary, including tech experts. But what you may not consider very often is the fact that your router is the first line of defense for your home network's cybersecurity. And like any other secure device, it needs updates to keep itself one step ahead of hackers and other threat actors.

If you're now realizing you have never updated your router before, don't panic. The reason you're not constantly being prompted to update your router is that, if it is a managed gateway (meaning your ISP provided it), then your ISP is constantly updating it without any action required on your part. But if you purchased the router yourself from a company like Asus, Archer, or TP-Link, the burden of updates shifts to you. And, if said router has stopped receiving updates, no matter the reason, you absolutely should upgrade to a new one. There's more complexity coming down the pike, too, thanks to a sweeping FCC ban on foreign-made routers – which also covers security updates for existing routers. Here's what you need to know.