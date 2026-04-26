5 Gadgets And Accessories I Use To Turn My MacBook Air Into A Portable Workstation

While the MacBook arguably offers one of the best touchpads you can find on a laptop, there is still no substitute for using a mouse for long work sessions. I use an MMO gaming mouse in my home office, with a 12-button keypad above the thumb rest that gives me one-click access to several shortcuts. However, it does not have Bluetooth connectivity, so I decided to buy a new mouse for when I'm working outside my office.

I chose the Transformers Vertical Mouse for my portable workstation because of its unique, ergonomic shape that made it natural to hold. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps reduce the clutter of wires that comes with multiple displays and gadgets. Another thing that I like about this particular vertical mouse model is that you can set it for either Windows or macOS — a crucial feature for someone who uses both operating systems.

Although it lacks the customizability of my home office mouse, it still includes several shortcut features. For one, it has a one-click copy-and-paste function, alongside the usual forward and back buttons that many mice come with. Beyond that, it offers several features on its secondary scroll wheel (different from the primary scroll wheel between the primary and secondary buttons) that let you switch windows, move the cursor left or right, change the system volume, and more.

Interestingly, despite being ergonomic, vertical mice can still be useful for gaming after work. It took me a few minutes to get used to working with a vertical mouse, but after less than an hour, I felt confident enough to use it for pretty much every use case I have.