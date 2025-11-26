RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet Review: More Than An iPad Mini Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many mobile gamers shun tablets, as they're often too large to be easily carried in your pocket. However, that does not mean that a tablet cannot be a great gaming device. After all, its large screen and even larger battery capacity mean that you can get a more immersive experience and a much longer time playing on the go. However, there are only a few dedicated gaming tablets on the market, so you might be hard-pressed to find one.

Now, Redmagic is known for making some of the most powerful Android gaming phones, but it has also ventured into the gaming tablet space in 2023 with the Redmagic Nova. This year, the gaming hardware company launched a smaller but more powerful alternative to the Nova with the Redmagic Astra. This tablet is about the size of an iPad mini, but features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 16Hz OLED screen, and a massive battery that will let you play games for several hours at a time.

All these specifications are great on paper, and other users say that it could be one of 2025's best tablets. But how does the Astra gaming tablet hold up in real-world use? Redmagic reached out to us and sent us the Redmagic Astra Gaming tablet so that we can test it out. I used it as my primary gaming device for more than a couple of weeks, and this is how it went.