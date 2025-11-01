The Best Android Tablet Alternatives For Every iPad Model In 2025
iPads are widely regarded as the best tablets money can buy. Thanks to Apple's hardware and software prowess, all models across the iPad lineup provide excellent value. Then, there's the ecosystem advantage, where iPhone and Mac users automatically lean towards an iPad. Features such as AirDrop, Sidecar, and iMessage make the experience of using an iPad with other Apple devices as seamless as it gets. However, if you're not a fan of the new iPadOS 26 or your usage specifically requires the Android OS, we've curated a list of the best Android tablet alternatives for every iPad model. Whether you want a pro-grade tablet to edit photos and videos, play games, and create presentations, or you want a simple media-consumption machine when traveling — we've got you covered.
We've tried our best to find like-for-like replacements for all iPad models, right from the size and specifications to the price of the tablet. Every tablet in this list caters to different types of users, which we'll elaborate on in the product description. Most tablets also have accompanying accessories similar to the iPad, like a keyboard case for added productivity, and a stylus to create digital art or scribble during a meeting. You can pick the right option for you based on these factors as well. Notably, some brands like Samsung and OnePlus also have useful ecosystem features, so you should opt for those options if you're using a phone from any of those brands.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google stopped making tablets for a while after the demise of its Nexus lineup. However, the company revived its tablet series with the Pixel Tablet a couple of years back. While it doesn't necessarily go head-to-head against the Galaxy Tab or the iPad, it offers a solid Android tablet experience for anyone looking for a media consumption device. The 11-inch screen is as good as the one you get on the baseline iPad, and the software is optimized for the large screen. The Pixel 10 series of phones has one of the best Android interfaces, and the Pixel Tablet offers a similar experience. You get all of Google's Gemini AI goodness, along with the Material You aesthetic. There's 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Apart from being a solid entry-level tablet, the Pixel Tablet also has a party trick.
It doubles up as a smart home hub when used with Google's dock. Simply place the tablet inside the dock, and you'll have a smart speaker with a large display to control all your smart home devices and appliances. You can also use it as a media machine with the dock, since the speakers on it are much better compared to the small onboard speaker setup. The battery life is good, the Tensor processor is capable of handling tasks like document processing, photo editing, and web browsing, and you don't have to worry about extended software support.
OnePlus Pad 3
After finding tremendous success with its smartphones, OnePlus ventured into the tablet space a few years back. The third iteration — OnePlus Pad 3 — fixes all the flaws of the older generation and delivers a flagship-like tablet experience under $700. Considering the price, size, and specifications, the OnePlus Pad 3 is the perfect competitor to the iPad Air — even beating it in several aspects. For instance, the larger 13.2-inch 3.4K display refreshes at 144Hz, which makes it the perfect alternative for gamers. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is stuck at 60Hz — with the 120Hz ProMotion display reserved for the iPad Pro. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is as powerful as it gets in the Android world, and the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage on the base variant is plenty for most users.
A massive 12,140 mAh battery powers the tablet despite sporting a slim 5.97mm chassis. Along with a long-lasting battery, the tablet can also be topped up at 80W, which is substantially faster than any iPad out there. OnePlus has also crammed in eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an excellent media-consumption experience. OxygenOS on the OnePlus Pad 3 has some useful features that let you get the most out of the tablet in terms of productivity. It's also optimized well for a large screen, allowing you to run up to three apps simultaneously. If you're looking for a powerful and reliable tablet to work on the go, play games, or enjoy shows on Netflix, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus Pad 3.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
The one tablet that most people reference during iPad vs Android tablets debates is the Samsung Galaxy Tab. Samsung — just like Apple — launches a new variant of the Galaxy Tab every year, with this year's iteration being the Galaxy Tab S10 series. With the standard iPad and iPad Air alternatives out of the way, we would recommend picking up the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as an iPad Pro alternative. For starters, the display is absolutely massive at 14.6 inches. It's a 120Hz OLED panel, similar to the one found on the iPad Pro. Thanks to the huge display, the Tab S10 Ultra becomes an automatic choice for those who want to enjoy brilliant picture quality when consuming content. The extra real estate is also helpful when working with documents or multitasking.
Samsung is using MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is definitely among the most powerful SoCs out there. That said, it does fall short of the M5's raw power on the iPad Pro. You can still edit videos, play games, and run multiple apps at once without any lag or slowdowns. There's an 11,200 mAh battery to power the device, along with support for 45W fast-charging. Samsung's OneUI is hands down the best interface in the Android world currently, making the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra an excellent competitor to the iPad Pro if you want the absolute best from the Android world.
Redmagic Astra
The iPad Mini — albeit unpopular — certainly has a niche fanbase. Several people love it for its handy form factor, since it can be used to read books, scroll social media feeds, and even jot down quick notes without being unwieldy. However, the tablet manufacturers of the Android world don't seem to like this form factor, seen as there's a scarcity of compact tablets sized under 10 inches. In fact, the only option worth recommending is the Redmagic Astra — a gaming tablet with a small-ish footprint. In terms of design, the Redmagic Astra looks similar to the iPad Mini, except for is slimmer bezels and heavy gamer vibe in the back. The 9.06-inch 2.4K OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate is absolutely gorgeous and is miles ahead of the iPad Mini's screen.
Under the hood, the Redmagic Astra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — resulting in excellent performance when gaming and multitasking. Mobile gamers who want a compact tablet — this is the one to get. Redmagic offers up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for most use cases. The highlight of the Astra is its performance and display — the two major factors that determine how good a tablet is. While the intended purpose of this tablet is gaming, anyone who wants a compact computer when traveling to consume content, browse the web, or type emails should consider picking up the Redmagic Astra for $649.
How we picked the tablets
Apple sells multiple versions of the iPad across various price points. Right from the baseline iPad for the masses to the iPad Pro for professionals, we've found alternatives that match the equivalent iPad in terms of specifications, while also being priced in a similar ballpark. Apart from specifications, we've also taken into consideration the display size of all the tablets, since this can be an important factor when deciding which tablet to buy for lots of users. All considerations have been made based on my personal experience and that of other writers at SlashGear.
Since lots of Android tablets have underpowered hardware, we've made sure to only include options that provide a good user experience. From capable processors and large batteries to vibrant displays, these tablets can go head-to-head against their iPad counterparts in every price segment, and even come out victorious in some cases.