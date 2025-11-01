The Best Android Tablet Alternatives For Every iPad Model In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

iPads are widely regarded as the best tablets money can buy. Thanks to Apple's hardware and software prowess, all models across the iPad lineup provide excellent value. Then, there's the ecosystem advantage, where iPhone and Mac users automatically lean towards an iPad. Features such as AirDrop, Sidecar, and iMessage make the experience of using an iPad with other Apple devices as seamless as it gets. However, if you're not a fan of the new iPadOS 26 or your usage specifically requires the Android OS, we've curated a list of the best Android tablet alternatives for every iPad model. Whether you want a pro-grade tablet to edit photos and videos, play games, and create presentations, or you want a simple media-consumption machine when traveling — we've got you covered.

We've tried our best to find like-for-like replacements for all iPad models, right from the size and specifications to the price of the tablet. Every tablet in this list caters to different types of users, which we'll elaborate on in the product description. Most tablets also have accompanying accessories similar to the iPad, like a keyboard case for added productivity, and a stylus to create digital art or scribble during a meeting. You can pick the right option for you based on these factors as well. Notably, some brands like Samsung and OnePlus also have useful ecosystem features, so you should opt for those options if you're using a phone from any of those brands.