5 Of The Best Smart Home Devices Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of smart home devices that you can add to your home to enhance your life. From increasing your security, adding a bit of flair to your outdoor decorations, or including a speaker to play music when you're having friends over, to relax. There are troves of smart devices on the market, and several notable products have been released throughout 2025 that you might have missed.

Because these products are new, you might not know if they're right for you, but we've looked through specific products that stand out as some of the best smart home devices that customers adore. These range from making it easier to access your front door to adding smart lights to the side of your house to match every season of the year.

The ones we've chosen to highlight are among the highest-quality smart home devices that were released in 2025. We'll detail our exact methodology for this list at the end, based on the user reviews we focused on for these choices.