5 Of The Best Smart Home Devices Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)
There are a lot of smart home devices that you can add to your home to enhance your life. From increasing your security, adding a bit of flair to your outdoor decorations, or including a speaker to play music when you're having friends over, to relax. There are troves of smart devices on the market, and several notable products have been released throughout 2025 that you might have missed.
Because these products are new, you might not know if they're right for you, but we've looked through specific products that stand out as some of the best smart home devices that customers adore. These range from making it easier to access your front door to adding smart lights to the side of your house to match every season of the year.
The ones we've chosen to highlight are among the highest-quality smart home devices that were released in 2025. We'll detail our exact methodology for this list at the end, based on the user reviews we focused on for these choices.
Aqara 4MP Camera Hub
When you want to effectively increase the security of your home, adding a smart camera somewhere in your home is a great way to do this. According to users who have picked it up, the Aqara 4MP Camera Hub is a reliable choice. You can pick it up from Amazon for $179.99 in white or black.
Notable customer reviews praise the camera and image quality after setting it up, detailing how clear it is to see everything on their display with the 133-degree view. This quality includes the full color night vision that comes with the camera, making it easy to spot things when it's dark or in low light. Many appreciate how they can control how long the videos remain in storage, ensuring old footage doesn't stick for too long if they don't need it. When they were preparing to get the application set up for the camera, the syncing process was seamless, connecting to other devices, such as the Apple HomeKit, and it is capable of working with Alexa and Google Home. Although some customers have noted that the mounting brackets didn't work for their ideal location, they had to go with something else.
Roborock Q7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
The Roborock Q7 Robot Vacuum and Mop is another highly regarded customer option that you can pick up if you're looking for an electronic tool to aid you in cleaning the house. They're a brand we've ranked as one of the best robot mop and vacuum brands available, and this model is one we've tested ourselves and highly recommend. You can pick it up on Amazon for $359, with multiple reviews praising this product's overall performance and how effective it works daily.
The reviews highlight the device's precise mapping, going through their home in neat rows, and not missing a small spot that might otherwise have been overlooked. Customers also share that the Roborock effectively dodges obstacles that appear throughout their home, weaving around furniture, and is good at not getting stuck in problematic locations. As a cheaper model compared to other robotic vacuums, many reviews feel that they're getting a great deal for how much they spend, especially given how much they enjoy using it when they have an animal in the house.
However, there are mixed reactions about the vacuum's noise level, as some believe it's fine and others think it's too loud for them, which appears to happen the most when the vacuum is performing the self-emptying process.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential
Keeping your home's temperature regulated can be difficult at any time of the year, and users recommend adding the Ecobee Smart Thermostat to your smart devices as a reliable way to always feel comfortable inside and potentially save money on your electric bills. It's why Ecobee is one of the best smart thermostat brands on the market. This product is available on Amazon for $139.99, and customers have provided several reviews detailing how much they appreciate the modern look of the device and how simple it was to install when hooking the device up to their existing system.
The reviews share that customers greatly enjoy how quickly they can adjust the temperature from the Ecobee application, and set a schedule for it throughout the day or have it focus on properly regulating their home while they're asleep. Other positive features include restrictions on heating and cooling limits, where customers feel that they can ensure the device doesn't go too far in any direction, making it easier to manage a strict electric bill. The Ecobee's application was detailed in several reviews as something many customers preferred using over directly interacting with the device's touchscreen, as it offered a more user-friendly experience, especially when creating a temperature schedule.
Linkind Smart Solar Spot Outdoor Lights
When you're looking to add cosmetic flair to your house's front yard, the Linkind Smart Solar Spot Lights offer a unique way to flash a spotlight for everyone to see. It's another product we've tried and reviewed, and believe it's a robust smart light option to add to your backyard. These come in a two-pack from Amazon for $29.99, providing you with a cost-effective option for ample decoration or making it easier to walk to your front door at night.
Customers in their reviews have shared how much they enjoy using them for optimizing their outdoor displays. A high point from many is how easy it is to install these lights, and they're also easy to pull back up to reposition in different locations throughout an outdoor area. Because these rely on solar power, there are no cords for you to worry about getting damaged. There are also reviews praising how long the lights last using a solar panel to charge, as they continue working throughout a night. Those who have used these lights also appreciate the application that connects to them, making it easy to swap between a broad color spectrum to find the ideal lighting for an area, which is always a benefit for outdoor decoration.
Ultraloq Upgrade Bolt NFC Smart Door Lock
Protection on your front door should always be a top priority, and according to users, equipping yours with the Ultraloq Upgrade Bolt Smart Door Lock could be the additional security your household needs. They're one of the best smart lock brands that you can get, compared to competitors. It's a smart lock with built-in Wi-Fi where you can unlock and lock it using your smartphone through the application, a tap-to-unlock feature, or send one-time passwords to friends and family while you're away. You can pick it up on Amazon for $179.99, where it has 1,886 reviews with an average 4.4-star rating.
Many users have shared how easy it is to install the device on their door, and it maintains a reliable connection to their Wi-Fi signal to monitor the lock's status while they're away. Reviews praise the lock's build quality and effectiveness, especially the smartphone application. The application syncs with other smart devices, such as Apple Home, Google, or Alexa, which customers greatly enjoy if they already regularly use these products. It hooks up with any of the existing systems directly through your Wi-Fi, rather than requiring another hub for you to monitor.
Methodology
The items we chose for this list were ones that we felt were some of the best in their category for products released in 2025. We read through other products, focusing on the users' reviews posted and shared by verified customers who had first-hand experience with these products. All considerations of value were made using feedback in user reviews from the trusted online storefronts in which these products are listed and sold.
When reading the reviews, the discussion on a product's durability, the efficiency of completing its specific task, and the quality of how much it enhanced a user's experience in their home were some of the highest factors. Reliability was also crucial, as many of these products had to connect consistently to a Wi-Fi signal or sync with a smartphone application for the full experience. We also considered the offered price for these items when considering which ones to choose, but it was only a partial element of our focus for this list.