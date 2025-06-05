OnePlus Pad 3 Review: Android iPad Air Competitor With Productivity Chops

OnePlus introduced the Open Canvas software experience with the OnePlus Open and I still absolutely adore it — and wonder why Google hasn't outright stolen it by now. Open Canvas basically allows you to display up to three apps side-by-side, but where the bulk of the window is off the screen. There's about one inch of the window visible either along the edge of the screen (top, bottom, or side) that you can tab on to switch between windows. I love this for having spec sheets open while writing, for example.

This is superior to a simple split screen because there's no compromise on window size. Not all PDFs or web pages are meant to be seen on half of a tablet screen. By keeping the full size available, you can see everything you need to without swiping back and forth. You can also resize apps as needed, so if you want to have apps side-by-side, you can.

On the other side of the software coin, there are the beeps that sound with the UI which are straight out of 2015 Android. The plink, plink noise you hear when you tap in your PIN to get into the tablet is just so outdated to be laughable. Unless OnePlus did that on purpose, in which case, well played. Yes, I know you can turn that sound off or change it, but it's too funny to not use.

Another displeasing part of the software is the bloatware that comes along with the tablet. There are a few extra games pre-installed that you didn't ask for and a few duplicate apps from Google's apps that you probably don't need. You can uninstall them, but I'd like to avoid needing to do that it at all possible.