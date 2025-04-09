Xiaomi Pad 7 Review: One Of The Best iPad Alternatives With One Annoying Issue

Finding a good productivity tablet can be a challenge. There are some obvious contenders from the likes of Samsung and Lenovo here in the States, but overseas, things can get more complicated — in a good way. There are simply just a lot more options, including the Honor Pad V9 that I reviewed in March 2025. Nestled among them is a tablet from Xiaomi that is not only a strong contender as a productivity-centric tablet but also has a decent price point to match.

Advertisement

Given how excited I was to test the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, I wanted to spend some time with that phone's larger sibling, the Xiaomi Pad 7 to see if it kept up with the reputation. What I found was a delightful little tablet with few frills, that also does a respectable job in the productivity department which is important for me and my job.

This is a tablet that could go along with me as a writing device without having to grab a full-fledged laptop — with some caveats, of course. I've been using the Xiaomi Pad 7, mostly when I've been on the road, for about three weeks, and this is my full review.