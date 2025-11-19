10 Reasons Why A Thermal Camera Is The Best Accessory For Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people might not think of a thermal camera when they're looking for a mobile accessory, but it's actually one of the coolest gadgets you can use with your smartphone. That's because this device can let you see the world in a different light, and it's pretty useful in a lot of situations. To help explain what a thermal camera can do, Thermal Master sent us the P1, its most affordable model that attaches to your phone or tablet via its USB-C port.

The P1 works with both Android and iOS devices, meaning you don't need a separate specialized gadget to use it. It's quite portable, neatly fitting in your hand, and is easy to pocket. It also comes with a small hard case for storage, protecting it from scratches when it's not in use. And if you want to check narrow spaces, you can use the included USB-C extension cable to shimmy it in areas where your phone won't fit.

So, we're listing some of the things we were able to accomplish with the Thermal Master P1. These range from home maintenance and car repair to entertainment and simple curiosity to pass the time, showing how versatile this affordable thermal camera is.