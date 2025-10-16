5 Ways An iPad Makes A Great Kitchen Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple entered the tablet market in 2010 with its iPad, a time when tablets were already known but not particularly exciting. Android tablets existed, but none offered the seamless experience, cohesive ecosystem, and, more importantly, the performance that Apple introduced with the iPad. People instantly connected with this new device from Apple, and over the years, the iPad has become the tablet to own. Today, the iPad stands as the gold standard, as reflected in a research report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which found that Apple led the tablet market in Q2 2025, capturing a 33% market share.

In 2025, Apple sells multiple iPad models: the standard iPad, the iPad Pro, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Air. The latest version of the iPad is a performance beast and gives you the best value for your money. While Apple did take its sweet time to bring a few Apps to iPads, with iPadOS 26, the experience has improved significantly. iPads are no longer just devices for artists and students but have bridged the gap between smartphones and laptops. They are ideal for content consumption, working on the go, and managing smart home devices.

And speaking of smart homes or living spaces, our kitchens have also evolved into high-tech hubs of their own. From smart refrigerators to app-controlled kitchen appliances, the modern kitchen is becoming more connected than ever. And an iPad fits perfectly — a sleek, versatile gadget that you can use to perform various tasks in the kitchen.