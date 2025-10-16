5 Ways An iPad Makes A Great Kitchen Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple entered the tablet market in 2010 with its iPad, a time when tablets were already known but not particularly exciting. Android tablets existed, but none offered the seamless experience, cohesive ecosystem, and, more importantly, the performance that Apple introduced with the iPad. People instantly connected with this new device from Apple, and over the years, the iPad has become the tablet to own. Today, the iPad stands as the gold standard, as reflected in a research report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which found that Apple led the tablet market in Q2 2025, capturing a 33% market share.
In 2025, Apple sells multiple iPad models: the standard iPad, the iPad Pro, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Air. The latest version of the iPad is a performance beast and gives you the best value for your money. While Apple did take its sweet time to bring a few Apps to iPads, with iPadOS 26, the experience has improved significantly. iPads are no longer just devices for artists and students but have bridged the gap between smartphones and laptops. They are ideal for content consumption, working on the go, and managing smart home devices.
And speaking of smart homes or living spaces, our kitchens have also evolved into high-tech hubs of their own. From smart refrigerators to app-controlled kitchen appliances, the modern kitchen is becoming more connected than ever. And an iPad fits perfectly — a sleek, versatile gadget that you can use to perform various tasks in the kitchen.
It can be a digital recipe book and keeper
Got an iPad in your kitchen? Then it can be a great companion for keeping all your recipes. You won't have to shuffle through cookbook pages or dig through screenshots of recipes buried in your device's gallery for that perfect recipe. There are several apps available on the App Store that can easily store, organize, and provide you with thousands of recipes. One such popular app is Paprika, which helps you organize your recipes, make meal plans, save recipes from the web, and even create a grocery list automatically based on the dish you want to make.
Then there's an app called Recipe Keeper that can scan your handwritten recipes and save them on the device. If you want to try out new recipes, you can use apps such as Tasty, which has a collection of over 10,000 recipes. Another popular app, especially for everyday cooking, is Cookpad Recipes. You can use these apps to store your very own recipes and share them with your friends or the community.
For those wanting a more customized approach, you can choose apps like Apple Notes, Notion, or Evernote to build a personal cookbook, complete with photos, ingredient lists, and instructions. With the iPad's big screen, you can use split-screen mode to keep the recipe on one side and a timer or cooking video on the other. Siri can help you find the meaning of certain ingredients or convert measurements hands-free.
It can be a digital control panel for your smart kitchen appliances
Another area where the iPad shines is as a central control system for all your connected kitchen appliances. Smart gadgets have increased not only in our living rooms or workrooms but also in our kitchens. Smart refrigerators, ovens, coffee makers, and dishwashers all now come with Wi-Fi connectivity that can be easily managed through their respective apps. You can take advantage of Apple Home, Google Home, SmartThings, or a specific brand's app and use your iPad as a central hub to monitor and control everything from one place.
You can adjust the temperature of the oven, set the cooling temperature on your fridge, set the timer for the dishwasher, and even check what's inside your fridge straight from your iPad. The large display ensures that you have a clear view of all your smart devices, and the split-screen functionality can be used to manage two gadgets at once. Siri and Shortcuts can also be assigned for different appliances to automate kitchen routines. For instance, you can set a command like "Good Morning" to turn on the coffee maker and the kitchen lighting to match your morning mood.
Whether mounted on a wall, on the fridge, or propped up on a counter or placed in a docking station, your iPad can become the heart of the kitchen — keeping everything organized, efficient, and perfectly tailored to your daily routine.
It can answer your door (connected to smart door locks)
If you have installed security cameras, smart doorbells, and locks in your house, then you can use your iPad to lock/unlock the door without ever leaving your kitchen. With smart security systems becoming more common, you can continue cooking without interruptions. Devices such as Ring Video Doorbell, Ring cameras, Google Nest Doorbell, etc., can be added to an iPad through their respective apps and controlled remotely.
When someone is at your door, you can view the live feed right on your iPad. You can see who's at your doorstep and, if supported, perform two-way talk and even unlock the door — right from your kitchen. This way, there's less chance of leaving your cooking midway, making multitasking a breeze, especially if you're expecting deliveries or guests.
Integration with Siri also adds hands-free convenience. You can simply ask, "Who's at the door?" or "Unlock the door," letting you handle your smart security gadgets without even touching your iPad. With the iPad's high-resolution display, you'll have clear camera feeds and great voice quality. This way, your iPad can be more than a kitchen companion — it's part of your home security network.
It can control connected kitchen equipment through apps
As appliances get smarter, kitchen equipment such as smart scales and smart thermometers also give you full control through dedicated apps. You can manage this equipment via your iPad, making cooking more convenient. For instance, you can connect your iPad to your smart scale to record measurements for a recipe and share them through the app. Some smart gadgets also let you change the measuring mode or use voice readouts.
You can also connect a smart thermometer to your iPad and monitor the temperature of meat. Thermometers such as those from Meater allow Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections and provide temperature updates in real time. You can set the target temperature, and your iPad will tell you the exact time when your dish reaches it, so no more guesswork or overcooked meals.
Most of these devices also offer guided cooking modes that automatically set the temperature and timer based on the dish you are preparing. Your iPad can be a great addition to your kitchen, acting as a display for all your connected smart equipment.
It can play music or podcasts to keep you entertained while cooking
Aside from all the other tasks, the main purpose of an iPad is to keep its user entertained. You can bring that entertainment to your kitchen with your iPad. You can play your favorite music, podcasts, or even cooking videos while you work. Cooking can be relaxing or exciting, and you can set the mood by playing the right music. Staying entertained not only lifts your mood but also helps you breeze through regular chores such as chopping, grilling, or washing dishes.
You can stream music from Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, or any other streaming app. There are several podcasts to enjoy on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Pocket Casts. Since you'll be engaged in the kitchen, you can use Siri to keep things hands-free. The rich stereo speakers on the iPad deliver impressive sound quality, and if connected to a dedicated speaker system, things can be taken to the next level. If you want to keep things private without disturbing others, then you can connect Bluetooth earphones to your iPad and enjoy your kitchen time in peace.