Spotify Vs Apple Music: Which App Offers Better Sound Quality?

When it comes to music streaming, Spotify is the undisputed titan, its name nearly synonymous with on-demand music. But Apple Music is a compelling option, too. Apple guided the music industry into the digital age with the iPod and iTunes, giving it a strong track record here. Choosing between Apple Music and Spotify can feel overwhelming, so instead of comparing their equally large music catalogs or perusing their personalized playlists, it can be helpful to focus on what matters most. Which one sounds the best?

Think of it this way: if you were picking between two restaurants for dinner, you'd probably choose the one with the best food, even if the other had a nicer atmosphere. Similarly, the most accurate AI playlists on Spotify or exclusive radio shows on Apple Music aren't going to mean much if the songs don't sound their best.

I've been using both Apple Music and Spotify for several years, and while there are plenty of reasons to like both, there's a clear winner in terms of sound quality. Spotify's podcasts, AI features, and availability on nearly every platform — it works on everything from game consoles to smart speakers — may give it the edge in some ways, but sound quality is where Apple Music reigns supreme. Spotify's greatest weakness is its lack of a truly Hi-Fi experience. Here's what you need to know.