5 Devices You Can Use With Your Phone's USB-C Port

There's a lot that smartphones can do now, beyond just connecting us with our loved ones or capturing moments worth cherishing in 4K. With the ever-expanding Google Play Store and Apple App Store, there are all sorts of apps that extend the functionality of your phone. Hardware-wise, it might seem like we've reached peak smartphone — with every release looking like the same rectangular slab of glass and metal with a giant display and a fast processor.

Another common hardware choice found on most phones is the USB-C port. Android phones have had USB-C for nearly a decade now, with Apple finally following suit with the iPhone 15 series. USB-C is faster for both charging and data transfer, reversible, capable of audio and video output, and most importantly — universal. In recent years, it's usually a questionable purchase if a product you're eyeing uses the older Lightning or Micro-B interface for charging or connectivity.

Most laptops, power banks, smartphones, and earphones now rely on USB-C for charging — as do many other gadgets. Thanks to how widespread the standard has become, there's a good chance that you can simply plug in a product to your phone's USB-C port and start using it. For this read, we've highlighted a few such gadgets that work well with your phone and can extend its use in ways that might surprise you. An explanation for how and why we recommended the products on this list can be found near the end of the read.

