How To Change The Brightness On Your Android Phone

Whether you're using your phone for personal or work purposes, you'll be frequently powering up your device to read an email, call your significant other, or just browse TikTok and Instagram. If you use your phone that frequently, chances are you're already familiar with the annoying brightness of your screen. It's either too blinding that you can't focus on what you're doing or too dim that you can't even see the buttons and app icons.

The good news is that you can easily adjust the brightness levels to suit your needs and preferences. If you're using an Android device, there are two ways to do so: manually using the Brightness slider or automatically using Adaptive Brightness. We'll walk you through both processes in this step-by-step guide. However, keep in mind that the specific steps may vary depending on your phone's manufacturer and Android OS version.