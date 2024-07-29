5 Reasons Why Your Engine Temperature Warning Light May Be On

Most automobile owners can agree that there is never a good time to see any of a vehicle's various warning lights pop up on the dashboard. That said, they'd likely all agree that they're thankful those lights exist, because each one is designed to alert motorists to potential issues with their vehicle. As for the near existential dread those warnings tend to inspire in drivers, it's because said lights tend to signal a pricey trip to a mechanic is in their future.

If the illuminated light is the one declaring that your engine is running hot, there are just not that many ideal outcomes for an overheated engine. When that light ticks on, you'd be wise not to ignore it and get your vehicle to a mechanic as soon as possible, because a failure to do so will almost certainly lead to further, potentially catastrophic damage to the engine of your car, truck, or SUV.

If you aren't near a garage when your temperature warning light does tick on, one of the first things you should do is pull safely off the road and let the engine cool down. It may even be wise to call a tow truck to take you to the nearest mechanic. Once there, you'll likely learn that one of the following culprits led to your vehicle's engine temperature warning light.