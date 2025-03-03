7 Types Of USB-C Adapters (And What To Use Them For)

Since the iPhone 7 did away with the device's headphone jack, the USB-C to 3.5mm adapter has been necessary for anyone who wants to use wired headphones on the go. Given that some wired headphones can produce much higher quality sound than Bluetooth headphones, this has been particularly frustrating for audiophiles and music enthusiasts, who must now carry around extra hardware. However, it does give wired headphones users the opportunity to choose their own digital audio converter (DAC), which is the part of the dongle that converts the digital audio signal to an analog one that headphones can use to output sound.

If you own fancy headphones, you'll want to make sure you get a 3.5mm dongle that supports high resolution audio, such as this UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter that supports 32-bit audio at up to 384 kilohertz. If you're not sure whether your headphones are fancy, you'll probably be just fine with something like the Anker USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter that supports 24-bit audio at up to 96 kHz, which is a superb listening experience for most people. Of course, you'll need to have audio files of that quality to maximize the experience.

You're probably most familiar with the USB-C to female 3.5mm adapter, which gives you a slot for connecting the male plug on your headphones. But you can also get something like this JMOX USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Aux Jack Cable, which ends in the protruding, male connector. This is designed for plugging directly into your car's auxillery 3.5mm port, obviating the need for a 3.5mm male to male extension cable (colloquially known as an aux cord).

