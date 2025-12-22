I Review Tablets For A Living: Here Are My Top 5 All-Time Favorites

Tablets aren't (and probably never will be) as popular as smartphones — after all, they're not as portable and pocketable. However, they're pretty great devices in their own niche, and those who find a particular use for these gadgets often consider them an indispensable part of their kit.

Apple popularized the tablet when it launched the iPad in 2010, although the idea of this form factor has been around for much longer. In fact, although the iPad launched some three years after Steve Jobs announced the iPhone, it actually predated the smartphone. "I actually started on the tablet first," the Apple founder said. "I had this idea of being able to get rid of the keyboard and type on a multitouch display." But when the company finally finished working on the touchscreen for the iPad, he realized that it was better suited for a phone. "I thought, 'Oh my God, we can build a phone out of this,'" Jobs said. "And I put the tablet project on the shelf, because the phone was more important."

What Jobs said rang true for me, and I didn't appreciate tablets that much even though I received my first device way back in 2011 and have owned one continuously since 2019. But it wasn't until I reviewed a particular unit this year that I truly realized how useful they were to me. That said, I've been reviewing tablets for several years now ever since I started working as a tech journalist, and after owning a few and checking out several more tablets, I can say that these are my all-time favorites — at least until a better one comes my way.