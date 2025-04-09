Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review (2025): Why I Like It But Can't Quite Recommend It

First of all, the ROG Flow Z13 is a beast, in more ways than one, but it also falls a tad short in one specific area. Microsoft has always prided itself on how thin and light its flagship tablet-posing-as-a-laptop is. It also has a reputation for clean and understated design. Asus goes the other way with both of those.

Like many gaming PCs, this computer is more in-your-face than you'll usually see on a boardroom table. Taking a tour around the laptop, you have "Republic of Gamers" branding written across the top of the chassis along with an ROG logo on the kickstand on the back. The branding across the keyboard's back is more subtle black on black vegan leather material that feels quite nice.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

On the top, back, and sides of the PC, there are vents aplenty for air movement, which will help keep the temperature under control. There's a nice clear window into the electronics on the inside which looks sharp, especially with the RGB lighting shining through. That RGB lighting continues onto the backlit keyboard.

Speaking of the keyboard, it's great to type on with really good pitch and travel for the chiclet-style keys. I find my thumbs inadvertently tap the trackpad when typing more often than normal, which is a touch annoying — no pun intended.

The hinge can prop the display at effectively any angle. Asus doesn't advertise how far the hinge can go, but I'd estimate it's close to 150- or 160 degrees — almost flat, but not quite.