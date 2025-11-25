16 Of The Top-Rated iPad Game Apps That Users Are Playing In 2025

The Apple iPad's large screen makes it a compelling device for mobile gaming. This is true whether you're getting the most powerful (and expensive) iPad Pro M5 or the most affordable 11th-generation iPad (which is our top pick for 2025). However, with over 150,000 games on the App Store, you might feel that you have too many options and don't have an idea which titles to download.

So, to help you pick the best games to install on your iPad, we've collected the ones with the highest ratings we could find on the Apple App Store. We only chose titles with more than 1,000 ratings and a score greater than four stars. We also picked both paid and free titles, with the option to play them even when you're offline. That way, even if you don't have internet access (like when you're on a plane), you can still play games on your iPad to pass the time.