5 iPad Tricks Every Parent Will Be Grateful To Know About

iPads are invaluable if you're a parent, keeping your kids occupied when you've got an important work call, and on long car journeys and flights. iPads have also evolved to become excellent educational tools, with a wide range of age-appropriate learning apps and games available on the App Store. Whether you want your child to learn a new language, improve their math skills, or brush up on their reading, there's probably an app for that. If you have older kids, iPads are useful for homework and research projects as well.

Despite all their advantages, iPads are not without their dangers. Too much screen time can harm a child's development, cutting them off from social interaction and vital outdoor play time. Plus, since they give your child access to the internet, it puts them at risk of being exposed to explicit content, cyberbullying, and online predators. It's never a good idea to let a child use the internet unrestricted, and if you're worried about their online safety, you're not alone.

Most parents can't monitor every moment of their child's iPad usage, which is why Apple has several safety and parental controls. When enabled, these tools let you control your child's screen time, restrict access to web-content and apps, view their location, and prevent purchases without your approval.