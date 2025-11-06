GTA 6's Release Just Got Delayed Again, Here's When It's Actually Coming Out

Gamers won't be surprised to hear this, but Rockstar Games has delayed "Grand Theft Auto 6." Again. Now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, rather than the previously announced May 26, 2026. While it's just a few months, it's safe to say that the gaming community has been getting a bit frustrated waiting for "GTA 6" over the past decade (it was said to be in production since 2016).

"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait," Rockstar wrote in its official (and short) announcement, "but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve." The delay comes after swirling rumors from various journalists with connections to developers that "Grand Theft Auto 6" was not going to be released as planned. Looks like you'll need to wait another six months to experience out the game's collection of vehicles and new protagonists.