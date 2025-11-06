GTA 6's Release Just Got Delayed Again, Here's When It's Actually Coming Out
Gamers won't be surprised to hear this, but Rockstar Games has delayed "Grand Theft Auto 6." Again. Now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, rather than the previously announced May 26, 2026. While it's just a few months, it's safe to say that the gaming community has been getting a bit frustrated waiting for "GTA 6" over the past decade (it was said to be in production since 2016).
"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait," Rockstar wrote in its official (and short) announcement, "but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve." The delay comes after swirling rumors from various journalists with connections to developers that "Grand Theft Auto 6" was not going to be released as planned. Looks like you'll need to wait another six months to experience out the game's collection of vehicles and new protagonists.
Rockstar Games is under fire
The delay comes during a pretty rough time for Rockstar Games. The game publisher is currently facing backlash — and possible legal action — after firing around 30 to 40 employees in early November. While Rockstar claims the employees were fired for leaking sensitive company information (nothing new for the company), the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) is accusing Rockstar Games of targeting these employees for their involvement in a Discord focused on forming a union.
"We want to assure Take-Two and Rockstar that today's action was only just the start," IWGB President Alex Marshall told The Metro as protests formed. "If they plan to dig their heels in on the most egregious union busting the sector's ever seen, then they can get used to seeing us on their doorstep –- we will not stop coming back until we get justice for these workers." The publisher's work conditions have been called into question in the past, from complaints of sexism to accounts of overworking employees.