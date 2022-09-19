Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout

Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.

In a statement posted by Rockstar's official Twitter handle, the studio notes that it "suffered a network intrusion" that allowed unauthorized access to confidential information stored on its systems. The stolen media includes "early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," confirming suspicions that all the leaked media was indeed the real deal.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

In order to quell concerns that excited fans might have, the studio assured that it remains committed to delivering an experience that will surpass expectations. So far, the leaked videos have spilled the beans on details like a two-character system with a female protagonist, more fleshed-out vehicle mechanics, a setup similar to the iconic Vice City locale, and a reference to the Zuckerberg parody character named Jay Norris that we last saw in GTA 5 as part of the "Friend Request" mission.