GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals A Major Detail About The Game's Setting

A shocking number of videos of the video game "GTA 6" ("Grand Theft Auto VI") have appeared online in advance of the title's release. This leak appears to have been done by the same person who attacked Uber last week, though the two drops appear to be relatively unrelated. The user appeared on GTAForums with approximately 90 individual videos showing "GTA 6" in action, complete with details on hardware and software source codes running behind the scenes.

According to details spilled in the clips, the game will take place in the same environment as the 2002 installment "Vice City" — almost like we're headed back to the fourth entry in the legendary series. It's a Miami vibe and a time period that lends itself to an experience that'll be both familiar and new enough to be a giant hit in short order. It's important to note that clips like those found now on YouTube and Twitter will likely be removed shortly. Several have been hit with takedown notices in the first few hours after this leak, and the end is nowhere in sight.