Grand Theft Auto VI Car Guide: New Rides And Returning Classics

The "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer has finally dropped, and as expected it contains plenty of the vehicles that give the series its name. In addition to planes, watercraft, and a swamp-faring fanboat, players will be able to commandeer a wide variety of muscle cars, supercars, and rusted-out daily drivers.

Judging by some of the scenes in the trailer, customization will also be possible. The presence of low riders suggests an equivalent of Benny's Original Motor Works will be present for players who wish to "pimp their ride." The vehicles are a core part of the gameplay as, beyond customizing them and driving for fun, players are likely to spend plenty of time either chasing characters down or attempting to escape themselves.

As things stand, there isn't a confirmed list of vehicles appearing in the much-anticipated sequel. However, there were plenty of vehicles in the trailer. Based on what we know from previous games, and our knowledge of the real-world vehicles many of GTA's cars are based on, we can make some pretty good guesses as to what's present. Here are some of the vehicles we believe will be in "Grand Theft Auto VI."