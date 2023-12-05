Grand Theft Auto VI Car Guide: New Rides And Returning Classics
The "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer has finally dropped, and as expected it contains plenty of the vehicles that give the series its name. In addition to planes, watercraft, and a swamp-faring fanboat, players will be able to commandeer a wide variety of muscle cars, supercars, and rusted-out daily drivers.
Judging by some of the scenes in the trailer, customization will also be possible. The presence of low riders suggests an equivalent of Benny's Original Motor Works will be present for players who wish to "pimp their ride." The vehicles are a core part of the gameplay as, beyond customizing them and driving for fun, players are likely to spend plenty of time either chasing characters down or attempting to escape themselves.
As things stand, there isn't a confirmed list of vehicles appearing in the much-anticipated sequel. However, there were plenty of vehicles in the trailer. Based on what we know from previous games, and our knowledge of the real-world vehicles many of GTA's cars are based on, we can make some pretty good guesses as to what's present. Here are some of the vehicles we believe will be in "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Blista Compact
While it may not be as exciting as some of the game's supercars, the Blista has its plus points. This strange lovechild of a Honda Civic and a Volkswagen Golf is surprisingly punchy and ridiculously agile, making it an ideal choice of vehicle if you want to outrun the cops in heavy traffic or via a series of tight alleyways and tighter turns.
We believe we spotted what could be a Blista at the top of a Weasel News segment that plays around a minute into the trailer. The headlights have changed compared to the Blista we saw in "GTA V," but unless Rockstar is introducing an entirely new compact to the series, then it's likely to be the latest incarnation of the agile little hatchback we've enjoyed since "GTA IV." As far as weaknesses go, the Blista suffers in terms of straight-line speed. Don't expect to chase someone down or escape the law on a stretch of open road; it takes a crowded urban environment for cars like this to shine.
Cheetah
The "Grand Theft Auto" series pulls a lot from real life, and plenty of vehicles make it across from the real world. You can't really have a range of supercars and hypercars without dumping a Ferrari in there. In the world of "GTA," a Ferrari is a "Cheetah." The Cheetah is somewhat of a mainstay of the series, going back to the days of "GTA 3." Older versions, like the one you may have driven last time the series visited Vice City, were based on the classic Ferrari Testarossa.
However, the 3D Universe games have gone a bit more modern. "GTA's" recent incarnations of the Cheetah, including the ones in "GTA VI" from what we can see, are mainly based on the Ferrari Enzo with a few bits from the F40 sprinkled in. There are also nods to another rare and expensive Italian performance car, the Pagani Zonda, sprinkled throughout — though Rockstar stopped short of attaching any weird, leaf-like, mirrors.
Comet
The "Comet" is a regular in "GTA's" HD universe, first appearing in "GTA IV" before subsequently showing up in "GTA V" and "GTA: Online." It's one of the easier vehicles to spot, and it's equally easy to deduce what the high-performance coupe is based on. It's quite obviously a Porsche 911, though it's hard to tell exactly which incarnation from the brief glimpse we had.
The last time the Comet surfaced was in "GTA Online," and that variant is heavily influenced by the 997 GT2. The Comet was fairly rare in "GTA IV," but became more common in "V" and "Online." If the series decides to stay true to life, then it will be one of the game's more accessible — albeit still very expensive — performance cars. Previous comets didn't just take their looks from a 911. They also came with plenty of speed and exquisite handling. So if you stumble across a Comet when the game releases in 2025, rest assured it can get you out of almost any situation.
Pegassi Ignus
The Ignus is based on the Lamborghini Sián — which is one of the most expensive Lambos of all time. It's also capable of going from zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and hitting a top speed of 217 mph. Its hybrid powertrain produces a total of 808 hp, and with only 63 of the hypercars produced, it's one of the rarest vehicles on the road. That performance carries over to the virtual world, and the Ignus is known as one of the fastest vehicles in "GTA: Online." If we did spot a green Ignius in the trailer, then it could mark the hypercar's main game series debut.
As with other vehicles in the series, it is a bit mashed together. Elements have been pulled from the likes of the Gallardo, Veneno, and Huracán — and some non-lambo bits of trim or taillight may have also made it into the mix. Still, if you're looking for something to carjack and need to outrun pretty much anything else on the road — then keep an eye out for the Ignius.
Sabre Turbo
Late on in the trailer, the game's protagonists appear to be speeding away in a Sabre Turbo, which is the series' quintessential muscle car mashup. Overall, the vehicle is heavily influenced by the Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 — but it takes plenty from other classic muscle cars. If you look closely there are touches of Chevrolet Cheville, Buick Skylark, and Shelby Mustang present. The paint job is pretty classic too. A black vinyl roof and a central stripe complement the red base layer perfectly. Expect to see blue and white, black and white, and possibly black and green if Rockstar decides to stick to what we've seen in real life and with previous renditions of the Sabre Turbo.
The Sabre Turbo has previously featured in "GTA V" and "GTA: Online," while its predecessor the "Sabre" has appeared in 3D universe titles like "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." In terms of performance, it's a rear-wheel drive muscle car so expect plenty of straight-line speed and some issues if you have to tackle a tight corner.