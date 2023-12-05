Rockstar Releases Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer, Launch Window Finally Revealed

The highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6" reveal was supposed to happen on December 5, but an abrupt leak spoiled those plans for the studio. Minutes after the trailer was leaked on X, formerly Twitter, and the bad actor's account was swiftly suspended, Rockstar officially released the "GTA 6" reveal video and also announced a release date.

The first trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" confirms a 2025 release date, contrary to internet culture jokes and memes claiming that fans will grow silver hair before the game is out. Vice City once again takes center stage in the upcoming game, loaded with the typical anarchist mayhem and violence you expect from a game in the famed series.

"GTA 6" follows the events in "GTA: Vice City" and the spin-off "GTA: Vice City Stories" that was released back in 2006. The protagonists this time around are Lucia and Jason, and fittingly, their world is set against a backdrop of a criminal underbelly showcased in all its glitzy charm where they are seen pulling off robberies in broad daylight.