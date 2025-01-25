10 Things Video Games (Almost) Always Get Wrong About Cars

Video games are, by definition, unrealistic. Characters can jump while in midair for extra height, recover from grievous injuries by eating food, and most unrealistic of all, regularly get a good night's sleep. Granted, no two games share the exact same mechanics, so some might provide better representations of (parts of) reality. However, most video games never seem to get vehicles quite right, especially cars.

Cars are common in video games. The "Grand Theft Auto" series involves a lot of driving and stealing cars — their maps are too big to navigate without one. And of course, racing games like the "Gran Turismo" and "Mario Kart" franchises are all about driving sports vehicles around racing tracks. However, even when most of a game's focus is spent on cars, the final product has trouble nailing the feel of driving a car. Sometimes these shortcomings are caused by limitations in the game engine or game development process, other times they're simple gamifications meant to streamline the experience and cut down on busy work. Regardless of the reason, you should never assume you know how to drive a car in real life just because you drove one in a video game, no matter how many videos you see of kids claiming they saved their grandmother thanks to "Mario Kart."

Read on to learn just how poorly video games capture the reality of owning and driving vehicles, especially cars.