How Does A Nitrous System Work And What Does It Do To Your Engine?

The average movie-goer might think that adding a nitrous system into your car is as simple as strapping a bottle in the trunk, putting a line from it to the intake manifold, and adding a button. However, it's a lot more involved than that. Sure, adding those parts is the beginning of putting a nitrous oxide system into your car, but you also need to make several other changes, depending on how much additional power you're getting from the system.

But one of the first things you should know before you even think about adding nitrous to your vehicle is how much extra power can your engine accommodate. You could get an extra 150 horsepower from a nitrous system for a short while, but if your engine cannot handle that amount of power, you risk tearing it to pieces with all the added stress.

Even if you add just the right amount of nitrous shot to your engine so that it won't break, you still need to adjust your engine's timings and fuel delivery to ensure your car is delivering the right amount of fuel for the added oxygen from the nitrous. You might even need to replace internals, from the spark plugs all the way to the pistons and rods, to ensure that you can use the nitrous oxide gas to its maximum potential and that your engine won't be damaged from the added power.

