4 Things To Know Before Installing Nitrous In Your Vehicle

Without experience in vehicle performance modifications, nitrous might be most familiar to you through blockbuster movies series like "Fast & Furious." If you recall, the characters had buttons incorporated into their steering wheels that activated NOS, or nitrous oxide systems, to help give them an edge during racing. In fact, the nitrous oxide automotive market is rapidly rising and expected to reach upwards of 2.51 Billion in total revenue by 2032. But how does it work in real life, and what should you know before adding it to your car?

Nitrous oxide is not a new discovery and dates back to 1772. It's been used for a few applications, such as a painkiller (particularly in dentistry) and an engine additive that enhances performance. Nitrous oxide or laughing gas also offers some people rapid relief from chronic depression. How does nitrous add performance to an engine, you might ask? When adding nitrous oxide to your engine, the molecules break down and add oxygen to the combustion mix. More oxygen helps utilize more fuel and increases pressure inside the engine, forcing the creation of additional power.

But before you decide to equip your ride with nitrous, there are a few things to think about first. Can your engine handle the additional pressure nitrous will place on it? Is it even legal in your State? Should you use wet or dry injection systems? The nitrous tanks are also sensitive to ambient temperature, so what measures can you take to ensure safety and performance?