The Tech On The $300,000 Mustang GTD That's Illegal In Racing

Ford turned some heads and dropped some jaws when it announced a $300,000 Mustang at Monterey Car Week, but then again the new 2025 Mustang GTD is no ordinary pony car. Wider, wilder, and altogether faster than any Ford-made Mustang before it, the GTD promises to earn its price tag by virtue of in excess of 800 horsepower and the ability to embarrass other supercars whether on the straights or in the corners.

"We're comfortable putting everybody else on notice," Ford CEO Jim Farley said of the newest model. "I'll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car."

That confidence has some serious engineering to back it up. While the Mustang GTD starts out in Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, the final handcrafting to turn it into a road-legal track star takes place in Markham, Canada, at Multimatic's facilities. That's Ford's partner on the Mustang GT3, along with the Mustang GT4 and the iconic Ford GT.