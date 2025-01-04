9 Game Development Software Tools Perfect For Beginners

The video game industry is now bigger than it has ever been before, with more and more young people interested in developing their very own video games –- and rightly so. After all, game development offers an exciting and imaginative outlet where creativity is free to run wild.

Advertisement

However, because of the high skill level required for development, many eager game developers often struggle with making their first games. Thankfully, there is no shortage of paid and free game development tools, and plenty of great options for beginners -– many of which require zero to little programming knowledge. You can start with something simple, such as the integrated tools in "Super Mario Maker 2," and work your way up to more powerful game making suites such as Unity.

To guide you on that journey, we've put together a list of nine excellent game development tools that beginners should check out when first starting off with game development.