5 Pros And 5 Cons Of Choosing The Steam Deck Over Other Consoles

Unlike most other consoles — including the Switch, which features detachable Joy-Cons — the Steam Deck's primary controller is built directly into the console itself. This has allowed Valve to pack it full of features that almost no other controller can match. One particular feature to note is the console's trackpads, which let players use mouse-like precision without needing to put down their controller. To reiterate, the Deck contains the functionality and game library of a PC, so this minor addition goes a long way in making all those games actually accessible.

Other aspects of the Deck are only found on controllers at higher price points, or from third-party manufacturers. Four buttons on the back of the Deck allow users to assign other functions, and even macros, providing far more control over certain games. There are also some very nice non-standard features, including an internal gyroscope and an extra menu button. Even if its built-in controller still leaves a few things to be desired, the Deck is compatible with just about every other controller out there, so players may still be able to use whatever they think is the best game controller of all time, even if it comes from another company.

As an added bonus, the Steam Deck can also automatically connect to your PC through Steam and function as a controller. It's not the most elegant integration out there, but it works well for games that recommend or require controller inputs.