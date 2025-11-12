5 Gadgets You Need If You Want To Use Your Tablet As A Laptop Replacement

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When working with portable technology, something catastrophic has the potential to happen. Whether you're using a laptop for work or entertainment or taking a tablet on a business trip, a bit of jostling or an unexpected glitch could leave it damaged and unrecoverable. Some of these devices are designed with flexibility in mind — such as the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy — but it's more likely that you have a tablet separate from your computer. Even so, you won't be quite as comfortable using your tablet as a laptop replacement without a few gadgets and accessories.

There are many ways you can turn your tablet into a laptop thanks to configuration settings and specialized applications. But making sure everything works and feels the same will require a few extra pieces of tech. Some will let you get around touchscreen-only interfaces, while others will help make the tablet share a laptop's physical form. Either way, these devices should make you feel more comfortable when migrating to a tablet as a laptop.