5 Ways You Can Add More USB Ports To Your PC

Computers are extremely versatile machines that can take advantage of countless other devices. Even outside of external storage and charging cables, some of the most useful USB gadgets you can buy will improve your PC experience by simply plugging them in at your leisure. Unfortunately, your options aren't unlimited, as many motherboards and PC cases lack a wider number of ports. You're always going to be limited by what the manufacturers can offer unless you can find a way to add more USB ports to your PC.

Luckily, there are methods you can take advantage of to make your computer capable of connecting to more devices at once. Not every single method will work for you, with some requiring certain cases and others needing a compatible motherboard. But with a bit of effort, ingenuity, and the right accessories, you might be surprised how much further you can stretch the limit of available ports. Here are some things you can try.