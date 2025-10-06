This Top-Selling USB Accessory On Amazon Is Made For Laptop Users And Is 43% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no big secret that Amazon has a little bit of everything in its vast catalogue, with its tech offerings proving especially popular in recent years. From products from major brands in the space to more in-house offerings from the Amazon Basics label — a brand littered with affordable gadgets – there are multiple routes to take to get exactly what you need. Unfortunately, as is the case with tech and tech accessories, things can quickly get expensive. On the bright side, Amazon is no stranger to running deals on such items so you can stretch your dollar a bit further.
At the time of this writing, Amazon is gearing up for its Prime Day sales event between October 7 and 8. Naturally, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of, including one on a USB accessory from one of the major tech brands out there, Acer. The Acer USB Hub with 4 Ports is currently on sale for 43% off of its typical price of $22.99.
That means, for a limited time, you can scoop one up for $12.99 if you're a laptop user in need of such a peripheral. According to the product listing, this is quite a hot seller, too, with over 10,000 Amazon customers purchasing it in the past month. While that sale price is pretty nice, what can one realistically get out of this USB hub? Per the product description, it could be a quite handy piece to have connected to your device.
What Acer's USB hub can do
As the name implies, this Acer USB hub is intended to offer you more outlets to plug various gadgets and peripherals into your laptop. After all, computers only come natively with one, two, or maybe three USB ports, so this is a simple and straightforward way to get more. It simply plugs into one of the standard USB ports on your laptop, allowing you access to four additional USB ports. There's also a 5-volt USB-C port on the end, which is used to connect the hub to another power source as needed. The product listing specifically recommends it for use when transferring data from hard drives to maintain quality.
Speaking of performance, Amazon sheds a bit of light on what customers can anticipate from this hub once it's plugged in. One can expect transfers to move at up to 5 Gbps, courtesy of the USB 3.0, not to be confused with USB 2.0, connector, backed by a GL3510 chip. Additionally, it's usable with Acer, XPS, PS4, Xbox, and laptops, and works with macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux. It should also be noted that the version of this hub currently on sale for $12.99 is the 2-foot cord, with the 0.7-foot and 4-foot offerings costing $14.99 and $19.99, respectively.
There are lots of tech accessories to sift through on Amazon, but not all are at a markdown for Prime Day. If you need a USB hub for your computer, now might be the time to give this fast-selling unit a try while there's money to be saved and inventory aplenty.