This Top-Selling USB Accessory On Amazon Is Made For Laptop Users And Is 43% Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no big secret that Amazon has a little bit of everything in its vast catalogue, with its tech offerings proving especially popular in recent years. From products from major brands in the space to more in-house offerings from the Amazon Basics label — a brand littered with affordable gadgets – there are multiple routes to take to get exactly what you need. Unfortunately, as is the case with tech and tech accessories, things can quickly get expensive. On the bright side, Amazon is no stranger to running deals on such items so you can stretch your dollar a bit further.

At the time of this writing, Amazon is gearing up for its Prime Day sales event between October 7 and 8. Naturally, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of, including one on a USB accessory from one of the major tech brands out there, Acer. The Acer USB Hub with 4 Ports is currently on sale for 43% off of its typical price of $22.99.

That means, for a limited time, you can scoop one up for $12.99 if you're a laptop user in need of such a peripheral. According to the product listing, this is quite a hot seller, too, with over 10,000 Amazon customers purchasing it in the past month. While that sale price is pretty nice, what can one realistically get out of this USB hub? Per the product description, it could be a quite handy piece to have connected to your device.