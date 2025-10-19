13 Surprising Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your Monitor's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The existing number of USB ports on your PC may not be enough to handle all the devices that require power and recharging on your desk. And nobody wants to waste those limited ports on connecting peripherals like keyboards and mice that are essential. You might be hearing this for the first time, but your monitor actually has its own set of USB ports at the back or on either side of its frame. Usually, they are USB Type-A ports designed to cater to a variety of gadgets. They can be used as USB hubs or USB docks to provide both input and output functionalities.

While connecting any USB gadget to the monitor, check that it does not draw too much power, as that could exceed the monitor's power capacity. Doing so can harm the monitor's circuit. However, sometimes the USB port may not recognize the device — verify that it's not damaged or clogged with dust, which can interfere with connectivity. Cleaning the USB ports should help.