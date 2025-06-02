USB Port Not Recognizing Devices? Here Are Possible Issues & How To Fix Them

There's nothing more frustrating than your computer suddenly saying it can't recognize the USB device connected to the port. This is especially true when you're urgently trying to transfer a file to a flash drive or are in the middle of typing a document with an external keyboard. When this happens, your first course of action is to restart the computer. After all, this normally fixes most technical problems. You might also try plugging the USB device into a different computer to make sure it even functions properly.

If your USB device isn't showing up on Windows after verifying it works on other PCs, it might not be an issue with the device itself but your USB port. The USB port not recognizing devices is due to a wide variety of reasons, from software to hardware problems. We'll go over some of the common causes and how you can fix them.