How To Clean Your Computer's USB Ports The Right Way

Before you start cleaning, shut down your PC or laptop to ensure there's no power going to the USB ports. First, use a soft-bristle brush to gently remove any visible dust or dirt particles from the USB port. You can also use a flashlight and rubber-tipped tweezers if needed. However, you should avoid inserting any metal objects like safety pins, as they can damage the USB port.

Next, grab the can of compressed air and attach the plastic nozzle. Then, use short bursts of air to blow away any dust particles. Make sure you hold the can upright to prevent any liquid from leaking into the port. The straw-like nozzle will help you blow the air at various angles and get rid of any stubborn dust or grime. Finally, to clean out any remaining dirt, dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and insert it in your computer's USB port. Move the cotton swab around to clean the port's contacts. Since isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly, it won't damage the USB port like water and other liquids.

Cleaning your PC's USB ports shouldn't take long if you have the right tools. However, if you don't wish to do this often, you can get a pack of silicone USB port covers from Amazon. These covers can protect the ports when not in use and keep them dust-free.

