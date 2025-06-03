Every USB Port Symbol & Icon Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ah, USB; where would we be without it? Introduced in the late 1990s as a one-size-fits-all replacement for the handful of ports and connections common on devices, USB revolutionized the way we use computers and has now become the standard way of connecting peripherals and external storage devices to a PC, laptop, or smartphone. Gone are the days of serial and PS/2 ports, and in their place is a relatively straightforward standard.

Well, kind of. You see, while USB is indeed a whole lot more convenient than having to deal with two or three different types of ports on a motherboard, the protocol isn't as monolithic as we might think. Even though connectors like USB Type Mini B and Micro USB have mostly faded from newer consumer devices, today's ubiquitous USB-A and USB-C ports still support a confusing range of speeds and standards.

Thankfully, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has outlined a selection of icons that allow consumers to quickly identify the protocol a particular USB port uses, and thus the performance they'll offer. Sadly, not every device or component uses these logos, as they require paid-for certification. Despite that, these are the official, USB-IF-approved symbols for USB ports as of 2025, and they're the ones we'll focus on. That said, logos and branding have changed over the years, so we'll also mention any older versions of the logos where possible.

