Of All The Cheap Laptops Under $100 At Amazon, This Is The Top Choice (According To Reviews)

When new, the Samsung Chromebook 4 costs $215.99. However, you can buy a renewed version of this device for $87.95, translating to a savings of nearly 60%. As mentioned, buying a renewed device entitles you to a 90-day warranty, and the product will come with all of the charging cables and other accessories necessary for its use. However, the caveat is that the product description for renewed devices does not list their condition. That means that you won't know whether your cheap laptop is in premium, excellent, good, or acceptable condition until the package arrives and you open it. That doesn't negate the value of these bargain items, but it is something to keep in mind when shopping and may explain the general lack of extremely glowing reviews we encountered during our search.

Advertisement

Speaking of reviews, we mentioned that the renewed Samsung Chromebook 4 was the top-rated cheap laptop we found for under $100 on Amazon. Out of 2,220 user ratings, the renewed product boasts 4.2 out of 5 stars. Most reviews are positive, with one customer stating, "it looks brand new, [and] has good functionality," and another saying, "it looks brand new. [It] even still has the plastic sheet on the bottom." Not all reviews are glowing, though, and one customer was particularly displeased with the condition of their renewed laptop, claiming, "it came in completely scratched and damaged."

While the Amazon Renewed 90-warranty means you can return the device if you're not satisfied, there is no guarantee that the next model you will receive will be in better condition. Remember that it can be a bit of a gamble, and keep that in mind while shopping for refurbished items.

Advertisement