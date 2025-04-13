What Is USB Type Mini B & Which Devices Used It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Connectors are synonymous with modern electronics, and since the early 2000s, one standard has dominated all others — the USB. While almost everyone who uses an electronic device is familiar with the term, many go about their days using these connectors without knowing exactly what USB stands for. USB stands for Universal Serial Bus, a standard that simplified the way computers connect to peripheral devices like printers, cameras, and external drives. When USB 2.0 made its debut in 2000, along with much faster transfer speeds, the USB Mini-B was introduced.

This new connector was a smaller version of the standard USB and was designed to work with compact devices, unlike its bigger Type-B counterpart that was typically found on printers and other bulkier hardware. At the time, devices were getting smaller, and the USB Mini-B provided a way to transfer data and charge devices without taking up much space. Being small wasn't the only thing that made the USB Mini-B stand out; its design also offered a more secure connection than earlier ports. For these reasons, it became the go-to connector for everything from early smartphones and MP3 players to digital cameras and GPS units. As popular as these connectors were at the time, you'll rarely see them outside of older or legacy devices today.

