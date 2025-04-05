What Is USB OTG? (And What Is It Used For?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Connecting your favorite USB gadgets to a computer is simple, thanks to the availability of multiple USB ports. However, if you want to use those same devices with your phone or tablet, you'll need to use a USB OTG (On-The-Go) adapter or cable. These adapters usually have a micro USB or USB Type-C connector on one end and a USB Type-A port on the other. You simply need to plug the adapter into your phone, tablet, or other compatible devices, and start using various USB-powered gadgets.

When you plug a USB device into a computer, the computer acts as a host while the connected device functions as a peripheral. However, a USB OTG allows both devices to switch these roles as needed. For instance, when you use a USB OTG adapter to connect a flash drive to your phone, the phone acts as the host. Conversely, when you connect your phone to a PC using USB OTG, the PC becomes the host, and the phone acts as a peripheral.

USB OTG devices typically cost between $5 and $10, and you'll come across various options when shopping for one. You can choose an OTG adapter for a compact solution or an OTG cable for added flexibility. The adapter's port may be USB 2.0, 3.0, or higher, and some models even feature multiple ports for functions like pass-through charging.

