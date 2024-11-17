How To Erase And Format External Drives Using Your iPhone Or iPad

Formatting an external storage drive can serve various purposes, whether it's preparing a USB drive for a fresh start, clearing out an external SSD, or adapting a hard drive for compatibility with different operating systems. With the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple has introduced a convenient option that lets you format storage devices directly on an iPhone or iPad. This feature works for various external storage devices, including hard disks, USB drives, and SD cards.

This new capability on the iPhone and iPad eliminates the need to rely on a PC or Mac to format an external drive, which is especially handy when you're on the go, working remotely, or simply without access to a computer. Below, we'll walk you through the process of erasing and formatting external drives on your iPhone or iPad, so that you can keep your devices ready to use wherever you are. So, let's dive in.