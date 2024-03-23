5 Ways To Get A More Desktop-Like Experience From Your Android Tablet

If your Android tablet doesn't have a built-in desktop mode of any kind, you can simply install a new launcher to get that PC-like experience on your device. There's a host of Windows and MacOS-inspired Android launchers on the Google Play Store that can do exactly that, and most of them are free to download and use.

One of the popular choices is Win 11 Launcher. Just as its name suggests, it looks like your typical Windows 11 desktop. Right on the taskbar is your Start menu, Chrome, Messages, and Phone. You can also find a system tray on the far right of the taskbar, which displays the calendar and Notification Center similar to that of Windows. Additionally, Win 11 Launcher features a file manager that resembles the interface of Windows File Explorer.

For those who prefer the aesthetic of MacOS, XOS Launcher 12 is a great alternative. It includes a Dock at the bottom of the screen, where you can add and remove apps as needed. Its icons also mirror those on a Mac computer, such as Settings (for the launcher settings), Finder (acts as the app drawer), and Clock. You're free to change the font style and icons in the launcher and even add new apps to the home screen for your convenience.

To use these launchers on your Android tablet, all you need to do is install your app of choice from the Google Play Store. Once that's done, go to the home screen and select your newly installed launcher. Make sure to set it as your default launcher.