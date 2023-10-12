How To Flip Your Monitor To Vertical In Windows (And Why You Should)

When it comes to working on a computer, having your screen in portrait mode isn't the obvious way to go. After all, your laptop and the majority of desktops you use, whether for work or at school, are in landscape mode all the time. You're likely so used to horizontal monitors that the idea of rotating your screen to a vertical orientation might initially seem odd and counterintuitive for staying on task.

However, although far from the conventional approach, vertical monitors are actually very versatile, and can bring a range of advantages that can positively impact how you work. They can reduce eye strain by restricting eye movement to a more manageable viewing width, and increase productivity by letting you do certain tasks more quickly. We'll talk more about the compelling reasons why you should consider changing your monitor to vertical mode, and how exactly you can do so with Windows.